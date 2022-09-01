The Vapor Bar formulation and testing laboratory is certified by the American E-Liquid Manufacturing Standards Association (AEMSA) for e-liquid mixing. All formulated e-liquid batches produced by The Vapor Bar are tested for nicotine content on-site, with an external FDA registered testing laboratory being employed for reference, standardization and quality assurance. All final e-liquid products are filled into batch numbered glass or plastic bottles and sealed with tamper-proof and child-resistant closures. The Vapor Bar maintains standard operational procedures (SOP) which are available for review and audit. Our nicotine levels are maintained in the laboratory and no changes are made at the retail level.