Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The Grassy Knoll is a CBD store offering Teas, Coffees, Skin Care, Pain Patches, Vaping, and more for Humans as well as CBD products for Pets including CBD Drops and Treatibles. We also have a line of Pet Collars, Leashes, and Beds made from Recycled materials. Centrally located between Spectrum Blodgett and Butterworth Campus' as well as St Mary's.
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ThegrassyknollOptionsHealth/ Instagram: options_health
website: www.ohgrassyknoll.com