Tri-Healthy CBD is Northeast Ohio's favorite hemp and CBD retailer and producer of Steel Valley Hemp full spectrum oils. We operate out of two stores, one in the Eastwood Mall in Niles OH, and Southern Park Mall in Youngstown OH. We have a great variety of domestically produced CBD goods including tinctures, topicals, vape and hemp flower, edibles, pet products and a whole lot more. We are veteran and family owned and operated, and offer nationwide shipping and even delivery in select areas. Our staff is all highly dedicated to cannabis and love providing education and having a good time with our customers.