Our wellness center was established to provide quality Cannabidiol (CBD) products with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using conventional medicine, or as a natural addition to your current regimen. However, consulting with your physician is encouraged due to the potential drug interactions. We do not claim to diagnose, treat, prescribe, or cure; we just simply present a therapeutic modality used with or without conventional medicine. We offer a wide variety of CBD products at every price range and our staff are knowledgeable and prepared to assist with locating the best CBD products for each individual. Products we carry include but are not limited to; CBD flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates (wax, shatter), CBD isolate, terpsolate & keef (we also offer smoking accessories such as papers, wraps, and lighters) Edibles: gummies (isolate, broad spectrum, full spectrum), chocolates, caramels, hard candies, savory snacks, tea and coffee) Pills/Capsules/Gel Caps Vape Products: pre-filled cartridges and vape juices (isolate, broad spectrum, full spectrum), batteries, chargers, re-fillable cartridges, single-use vape pens Tinctures: (isolate, broad spectrum, full spectrum) anywhere from 125mg-6,000mg CBD in MCT oil, hempseed oil, or olive oil. Pet Products: Dog treats, cat treats, pet tinctures, topical balms, pet shampoo Topicals: lotions, creams, balms, salves, transdermal patch, bath products, shampoo/conditioner, massage oils Beverages: CBD infused waters, iced teas, sodas, energy drinks, and cold brew. We have DAILY discounts on a variety of products and host many different events ranging from CBD 101 courses, Customer Appreciation Parties, Business Networking, Women's Empowerment, and more. We are very active in the community and participate as vendors in a variety of local events, providing quality products and education to all.