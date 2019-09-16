BakingB8433
I am a skeptical person regarding trying to things but I have heard such good things about CBD and the benefits I decided to check out the new store Urban Health and Wellness. I have to say the store is beautiful, clean and fully stocked with any product you could imagine. The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable and the quality of service and product is exceptional. I would high recommend anyone to take a visit to this store and try these products. I will be a life long customer.