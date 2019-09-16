Cannaisseur15 on September 19, 2019

It actually works !!! Being a huge skeptic of just about everything and anything I had doubts about this cbd stuff but this place and the high quality products they offer quickly changed my mind. Walking by I see this store and I say okay let’s see what they got. Being a “THC” guy at one point smoking everyday multiple times I found myself being overwhelmed with bad anxiety and paranoia making smoking bud not so fun anymore. I walked in and see a beautiful store not just a smoke shop like most of these stores in my area. I have to say I was impressed this store looks high end they did not cut any corners. Upon checking out what they had I was immediately approached by mark asking what brings you in today? Is there anything your looking to address? I told him I had pretty bad anxiety at times with or without smoking. He told me your in the right place. He then showed me a chart of Other conditions i could benefit from cbd. I found 2-3 in which I’d like to address. It was funny I almost felt as if I was at a doctors office lol. But it was pretty reassuring knowing he was pretty eduacated and seemed like he was interested and not just trying to push a product on this stuff and we shared some of the same problems. So after explaining more to me he gave me recommendations on what I should try. I ended up with. A trial size PCX balm and WOW this stuff actually works!! I left the store still very skeptical but boy was I proved wrong. I got home and rubbed this stuff on my lingering pains in my neck ongoing for months, and ankle and foot pain from sports and lower back pain. and within 10 minutes I immediately felt relief I still tried to tell myself no way this has to be all in my head but this stuff actually works no doubt about it. I also ended up with a pre roll and within 2-3 puffs I felt the weight come off my shoulders and chest. it was a pretty awesome feeling as where real bud would cause almost the complete opposite for me. I felt relieved for the first time in a long long time. To wrap this all up I am now a full believer in this cbd stuff and mark was a huge help in helping me understand not all cbd is created equally. I will absolutely be back here and if you want more education on this or want a place that takes it serious this is the place to go.