Utopia Natural Wellness, LLC seeks to serve the community by promoting a hemp healthy lifestyle. We believe we can achieve this goal by providing high-quality products and educating consumers and the community on the versatility and positive effects of hemp and hemp-derived cbd products.
Utopia Natural Wellness, LLC is delighted to serve the Smithfield/Selma, NC and surrounding triangle-east communities. We are located minutes away from I-95, less than a mile from the Carolina Premium Outlets.
Utopia Natural Wellness, LLC offers high-quality, third-party lab tested hemp-derived cbd products, including cbd sublingual oils, cbd concentrates, cbd topicals, cbd edibles, cbd teas and cbd/hemp flower. We also carry hemp protein powders and bars, hemp pasta, hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp seed oil. Aromatherapy products (essential oils, diffusers, candles) are also available.