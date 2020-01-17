We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Vitae Wellness Collective is a female-centric plant wellness boutique that offers a variety of high-quality plant only products. We're a new kind of wellness, driven by our passion for plants, hemp and additional herbal ingredients. We're bringing the power of plants to our customers and community to help them lead a fulfilling life.