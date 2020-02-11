We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
At Wholistic Wellness Boutique we care about promoting wellness on a mental, spiritual, physical and emotional level. We don't dictate what is best for you because our commitment is to meet our clients at your point of need. The joint collaboration between our trained professionals and our clients is what facilitates wholistic wellness on all levels.
We are a team of pharmacy professionals with over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical and plant based medicine.
Our goal is to provide the highest quality organic CBD products sourced from local farmers as well as national brands.
We are dedicated to assisting you through your life changing process by living a wholistic lifestyle though the use of CBD based products!