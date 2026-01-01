Dispensaries with student discounts in Birmingham, Alabama
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- MEDFine Fettle - Athens (Med)195.9 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup243.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup263.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins304.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins310.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup361.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup402.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDGoldflower - Ocala407.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Very nice clean store, they greet you as soon as you walk in. Didn’t have an issue finding my online orders, plus informed me of deals going on. Since I was first time buyer they also informed me of the discounts I could get (I was getting items on sale so I couldn’t add that to the checkout).read full review
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