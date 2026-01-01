Dispensaries with parking on-site in Huntsville, Alabama
Results 1-30 of 649
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- Happy Hemp Farmacy71.5 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots75.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- LLEAF Dispensary80.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co99.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup121.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins135.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- Golden Pond CannabisPickup157.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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