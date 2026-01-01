Dispensaries with senior discounts in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
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- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup96.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins135.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins137.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins154.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup160.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup162.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDMary Jane & Herb's166.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
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