Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Tyler, Alabama
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- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins120.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMary Jane & Herb's161.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup190.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary240.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDGoldflower - Ocala355.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Very nice clean store, they greet you as soon as you walk in. Didn’t have an issue finding my online orders, plus informed me of deals going on. Since I was first time buyer they also informed me of the discounts I could get (I was getting items on sale so I couldn’t add that to the checkout).read full review
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