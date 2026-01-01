Dispensaries with student discounts in Alabama
Results 1-21 of 21
All Dispensary results
- MEDCuraleaf - Panama City164.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I have only been there twice now and going to dispensaries is quite new to me,But from a new patients perspective they had wonderful welcoming service both visits I have had there so far, a relaxing atmosphere with the staff cracking a joke or two with the customers but still extremely professional at the same time. Their discounts are awesome and word of mouth in my home town is that they are the best. I will be going back.read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - Tallahassee201.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Joshua helped me fill my prescription while I was evacuated from my hometown due to Hurricane Sally. It was my first time at curaleaf and I enjoyed my experience. I appreciated the care to compliance and making sure my order was exactly as I wanted it. I didn’t feel like the bud tender hovered over me, but was also available for my questions, while also providing a training experience for a fellow employee. Which, as someone in the industry and general experience training in those environments, is a multi tasking ability I really appreciate. I look forward to your Pensacola location opening.read full review
- MEDSurterra Wellness - Fort Walton Beach130.2 mi awayClosed until 9:30am CT
This is David Bruce Bennett, just wanted to say thank you so much Surterra, for having such wonderful products, and med tenders, I would like to thank, Makalia, Brad, Chris, Brittney, Kenneth, Tre, and others, as I will learn your names, also, anyway, I wanted to leave a tip, as they are working hard to keep us medicated, but did not see a tip jar, I would like this to change!!, this plant is one of the reasons I stay in this world, as I have a severe mental illness, bipolar 1, so please change this Surterra!! Love, David Bruce Bennett!!read full review
- MEDSurterra Wellness - Panama City164.5 mi awayClosed until 9:30am CT
- MEDKush Vibez189.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.