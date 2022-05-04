Dispensaries with parking on-site in Alabama
Frequently asked questions
No, there are no recreational dispensaries in Alabama because cannabis has not been legalized recreationally.
There are no medical marijuana dispensaries in Alabama yet. However, the state recently voted to legalize medical cannabis in 2021 and will be providing medical dispensary licenses at some point in the future.