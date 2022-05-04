Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Anchorage, Alaska
Try selecting fewer filter options or zoom out on the map for more results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Anchorage, Alaska.
There are 18 dispensaries in Anchorage, Alaska.
The only place you can smoke weed in Anchorage, Alaska is at a private residence out of public view.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Anchorage, Alaska.
To enter a dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska you must be 21 or older with a valid driver's license or valid medical marijuana card.
No, dispensaries in Anchorage, Alaska do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards.