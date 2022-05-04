Try selecting fewer filter options or zoom out on the map for more results

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Anchorage, Alaska? Yes, weed is legal in Anchorage, Alaska.

How many dispensaries are in Anchorage, Alaska? There are 18 dispensaries in Anchorage, Alaska.

Where can you smoke weed in Anchorage, Alaska? The only place you can smoke weed in Anchorage, Alaska is at a private residence out of public view.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to buy pot from a dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Anchorage, Alaska.

What are the dispensary laws in Anchorage, Alaska? To enter a dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska you must be 21 or older with a valid driver's license or valid medical marijuana card.