Dispensaries with student discounts in Alaska
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- RECThe Roots, Midtown1 dealPickup148.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am AKT
Prices are amazing and the quality of products is great consistently. The People who work there are nice, friendly and helpful. I love that they consistently provide products and grown their own. They seem to really care about their customers. I’ve been consistently impressed with Raspberry/Midtown roots and drive all the way from Eagle River to purchase vape and edibles from them. I am excited to see them expand their vape and edible selections in the future. Please update your Leafly page with your menu of daily deals and with the ability to save and rate your strains such as stanky stick!read full review
- MED & RECGreat Alaskan Bud Company141.6 mi awayClosed until 10am AKT
- RECTip Top145.6 mi awayClosed until 10am AKT
As soon as you walk in you’re greeted with a kind, warm smile. The space is SO large and open. The lighting is perfect and the merchandise areas are displayed amazingly. The budtender, I cannot speak highly enough of his expertise. He’s always one step ahead of where I think I want to be when selecting a strain. When I was asked what I was looking for in a weed, all his suggestions were exactly what I had in mind based on my own research on Leafly. He was able to give further information and guidance based on experience. I leave knowing I made an informed purchase that I feel good about. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, would recommended. #idodriveacrosstowntocomehereread full review
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