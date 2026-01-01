Dispensaries with military discounts in Kotzebue, Alaska
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- RECAirport Way Best BudPickup in under 30 mins439.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am AKT
- RECThe High Expedition484.8 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
This small shop is every climber/mountaineers dream! Located in Ray Genet’s historic cabin, this dispensary is equal parts shop and museum dedicated to Ray’s mountaineering legacy. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and extremely friendly, be sure to stop in when you’re in Talkeetna!!read full review
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