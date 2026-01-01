Dispensaries with military discounts in Nome, Alaska
Results 1-2 of 2
All Dispensary results
- RECThe High Expedition494.8 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
This small shop is every climber/mountaineers dream! Located in Ray Genet’s historic cabin, this dispensary is equal parts shop and museum dedicated to Ray’s mountaineering legacy. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and extremely friendly, be sure to stop in when you’re in Talkeetna!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.