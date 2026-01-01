Dispensaries with military discounts in Sutton-Alpine, Alaska
Results 1-24 of 24
All Dispensary results
- RECSecret Garden Cannabis47.7 mi awayClosed until 8am AKT
..Rating is top notch by Scooby-Doo and the gang. Our favorite weed store. ....There prices are amazing and wonderful rewards account they offer you for being there customers .staff are amazing, friendly, knowledgeable in the cannabis industry but also as cannabis users like themself, they very much understand you and your needs and wants from the time you step in the store they also work with the amount of funds you have so everyone can at lest can afford stuff in the store. All their products are top quality and I truly recommend this place. Staff knows us very well so if you stop by tell them Savannah Ash and Jacob Betlej recommend them thanksread full review
- RECThe Roots, Midtown1 dealPickup49.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am AKT
Prices are amazing and the quality of products is great consistently. The People who work there are nice, friendly and helpful. I love that they consistently provide products and grown their own. They seem to really care about their customers. I’ve been consistently impressed with Raspberry/Midtown roots and drive all the way from Eagle River to purchase vape and edibles from them. I am excited to see them expand their vape and edible selections in the future. Please update your Leafly page with your menu of daily deals and with the ability to save and rate your strains such as stanky stick!read full review
- RECTip Top47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am AKT
As soon as you walk in you’re greeted with a kind, warm smile. The space is SO large and open. The lighting is perfect and the merchandise areas are displayed amazingly. The budtender, I cannot speak highly enough of his expertise. He’s always one step ahead of where I think I want to be when selecting a strain. When I was asked what I was looking for in a weed, all his suggestions were exactly what I had in mind based on my own research on Leafly. He was able to give further information and guidance based on experience. I leave knowing I made an informed purchase that I feel good about. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, would recommended. #idodriveacrosstowntocomehereread full review
- RECThe High Expedition58.4 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
This small shop is every climber/mountaineers dream! Located in Ray Genet’s historic cabin, this dispensary is equal parts shop and museum dedicated to Ray’s mountaineering legacy. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and extremely friendly, be sure to stop in when you’re in Talkeetna!!read full review
- RECPine Street Cannabis Company - Pine StreetPickup108.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am AKT
- RECPine Street Cannabis Company - Downtown LocationPickup in under 30 mins112.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am AKT
- RECAirport Way Best BudPickup in under 30 mins218.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am AKT
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