Pet friendly dispensaries in Valdez, Alaska
Results 1-24 of 24
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECHouston Grass Station118.5 mi awayOpen until 5am AKT
- RECAirport Way Best BudPickup in under 30 mins260.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am AKT
- RECTip Top117.7 mi awayClosed until 10am AKT
As soon as you walk in you’re greeted with a kind, warm smile. The space is SO large and open. The lighting is perfect and the merchandise areas are displayed amazingly. The budtender, I cannot speak highly enough of his expertise. He’s always one step ahead of where I think I want to be when selecting a strain. When I was asked what I was looking for in a weed, all his suggestions were exactly what I had in mind based on my own research on Leafly. He was able to give further information and guidance based on experience. I leave knowing I made an informed purchase that I feel good about. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, would recommended. #idodriveacrosstowntocomehereread full review
- RECThe High Expedition148.3 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
This small shop is every climber/mountaineers dream! Located in Ray Genet’s historic cabin, this dispensary is equal parts shop and museum dedicated to Ray’s mountaineering legacy. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and extremely friendly, be sure to stop in when you’re in Talkeetna!!read full review
- RECDenali's Cannabis Cache198.4 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
The staff is super friendly and makes you feel comfortable asking questions about their products. The quality of the bud let you know that they are true pros. Thank you to the whole Denali Cannabis Cashe Team! Be sure to check out their new coffee shop next store. The Cashe Cafe I ordered the “New Wave Blackbear” and I’m still fired up!read full review
- RECAlaskan Kush Company459.0 mi awayClosed until 10am AKT
This is my “go to” store. All the bud tenders are fabulous. They all know me by name, they make sure my account is good to go and they up sell their promotions and deals when they have them. The price is spot on for the quality you choose from. And they regularly get in new strains I love to test out. All the staff can tell you about the products and are pretty versatile at showing you how to do something if you want to learn. Plus they are Alaskan. Love this place!read full review
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