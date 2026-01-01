Dispensaries with senior discounts in Avondale, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 569
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins5.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins14.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
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