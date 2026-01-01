Drive-thru dispensaries in Bisbee, Arizona
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- RECTop Crop - Sunland ParkPickup in under 30 mins199.3 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins204.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- Dark Matter - HobbsPickup in under 30 mins406.6 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
- MED & RECBest Buds6 dealsPickup440.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup447.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup448.6 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup439.1 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECAlter Ego Dispensary - 24-Hour Drive-Thru Service Only194.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 3am MT
As a first time customer I was highly impressed with not only the product, but customer service was absolutely the best I have ever experienced at a dispensary! I had the pleasure of having Jenny as my Bud tender and she was incredible. She explained to me about their business and how it’s ran by the family. Not only is the store ran by family, the family grows majority of their product locally. They are extremely supportive of local businesses as they gave me some cards for restaurants and businesses. They also included some very cool 3D printed keychains made by the owner! This dispensary treated me so incredibly and I will always recommend friends here. This dispensary definitely deserves a visit if you are looking for incredible Bud and wonderful people. Thank you for all your kindnessread full review
- MED & RECPecos Valley Production - Ruidoso280.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
please get more half ounce pecos non-ECO. I have now been waiting 3 weeks for this. I have been coming to Pecos Ruidoso only weekly for over 2 years getting my weekly re-up and have never had an issue with your supply. Still have the same 5 Pecos ECO you all have not been able to get rid of for 3 weeks now(no one wants to save $10 for stems and leaves). I have had to find other dispensaries to buy my 5 flower ounces from over the past 3 weeks (popcorn junk compared to what you all use to have)......read full review
- MED & RECRoute 66 Cannabis Store317.6 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
Great service and staff ! I routinely shop here because of the quality of product, knowledge staff about their products and new inventory. The staff always has a great presentation & attitude, I was there on a Friday after work 4:00 pm , staff member was polite, courteous and helpful despite being busy, there were several customers ahead of me and I was in and out quickly.read full review
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