Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Buckeye, Arizona
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- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
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