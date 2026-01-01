Dispensaries with parking on-site in Buckeye, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 632
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- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
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- MED & RECCuraleaf - Youngtown28 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Amazing customer service. I was picking up my son’s order and mine. A co worker asked for the names to help out. Didn’t realize I received the wrong order. Correct first name. So I had to come back and return the incorrect order for the correct one. While at the time it seemed to feel like forever, the return went great, I was told “sorry and we appreciate your patience”. The employees are amazing, friendly and very helpful. Even snagged a new item, due to the wonderful girl working, explained the effects and that was awesome. Will continue to go to Curaleaf! Everyone should stop in!read full review
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins25.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
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