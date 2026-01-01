Latinx-owned dispensaries in Buckeye, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 72
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- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins42.6 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins238.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance9 dealsDeliveryPickup331.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup359.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECJust Jane - Juan Tabo4 dealsDeliveryPickup366.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery308.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
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