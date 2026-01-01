Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Buckeye, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 688
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Youngtown28 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Amazing customer service. I was picking up my son’s order and mine. A co worker asked for the names to help out. Didn’t realize I received the wrong order. Correct first name. So I had to come back and return the incorrect order for the correct one. While at the time it seemed to feel like forever, the return went great, I was told “sorry and we appreciate your patience”. The employees are amazing, friendly and very helpful. Even snagged a new item, due to the wonderful girl working, explained the effects and that was awesome. Will continue to go to Curaleaf! Everyone should stop in!read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins25.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECHarvest HOC - Glendale28.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
the only concern I have is with the preroll filters the filters have too many folds at the center of the filter. Love the products I go here everyday sometimes more than once, I am a regular at this store the staff are friendly and try their best at satisfying their customers. plus it's the closest one to my home. From great deals everyday of the week to awesome deals on weekends and holidays. also don't forget your first time customer deal is a free preroll with a purchase of equal or greater value.... join their email registry and get another free half gram preroll as posted in store upon registry all you have to do is sign up for email and/or text alerts.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.