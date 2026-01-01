Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Casa Grande, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 168
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins21.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)51 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.0 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- RECPonderosa Dispensary - Tucson (REC ONLY)49 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.8 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I absolutely love coming to this dispensary, especially in the evening or at night cause nobody is there. I’m in and out quick. It’s simple and easy. Everyone really knows what they’re talking about that works there too so I have full confidence when I walk through the doors that I will get the experience I want.read full review
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park310.3 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins316.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup317.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.