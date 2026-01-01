Dispensaries with senior discounts in Clifton, Arizona
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- RECJARS Cannabis - Globe (Rec)183 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
Really, the quality of the products are quite delicious, no matter what you get. Z knows I like high testing THC and she sold me these pre rolls that were off the hook at 28 percent! They were crazy! I was crazy! Once again I use the word delicious because the people that work there are delicious too! Besides my obvious love for Jeremy and Z and Isaac and Will and Billy and Scott, it smells so good in there and each time I go, it is always a delicious experience.read full review
- RECPonderosa Dispensary - Tucson (REC ONLY)49 dealsPickup in under 30 mins111.7 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I absolutely love coming to this dispensary, especially in the evening or at night cause nobody is there. I’m in and out quick. It’s simple and easy. Everyone really knows what they’re talking about that works there too so I have full confidence when I walk through the doors that I will get the experience I want.read full review
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)51 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mesa (Med/Rec)196 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins143.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the friendly staff. The BLK man that greets you and checks your ID is always smiling and efficient. Very helpful when ur first arriving! As you proceed to the correct line. The facility has the best music vibes around!! I recommend doing the pre order online. It speeds the process and makes things flow smoothly!! Thank You Jarsread full review
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins146.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins149.0 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
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