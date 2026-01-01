Dispensaries with parking on-site in Clifton, Arizona
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- RECJARS Cannabis - Globe (Rec)183 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
Really, the quality of the products are quite delicious, no matter what you get. Z knows I like high testing THC and she sold me these pre rolls that were off the hook at 28 percent! They were crazy! I was crazy! Once again I use the word delicious because the people that work there are delicious too! Besides my obvious love for Jeremy and Z and Isaac and Will and Billy and Scott, it smells so good in there and each time I go, it is always a delicious experience.read full review
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)51 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
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