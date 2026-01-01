Dispensaries with parking on-site in Cottonwood, Arizona
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- MED & RECCuraleaf - Sedona24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
josh and Creg I'm not sure if i spelt it right but they did an excellent job getting me hooked up with some good concentrate they recommended something with a little more kick, and I can honestly say I'm surprised with how well it was definitely will take their recommendation again! and their hospitality is always welcoming like a family they are Truly a great dispensary.read full review
- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins62.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Scottsdale27 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Seb is the MAN!!! I love this place way too much. Just moved here from Texas & now this Curaleaf is my new home!!! Everyone rocks - especially Sebastian. He helps me out with literally anything I need, always makes an effort to see how I am, and always puts me in a good mood!! Kirby also rocks. Really awesome music too. Love these guysread full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins77.5 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Cave Creek (Med/Rec)199 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins78.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I really enjoy shopping at JARS on Cave Creek because they have the best deals around the valley, and they are very nice and kind to everybody. It's a great place and a number one place to spend time and enjoy the best place in the east valley. When it comes to a number one, dispensary for me like jars on cave creek, I definitely recommend it for everybody.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Youngtown28 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Amazing customer service. I was picking up my son’s order and mine. A co worker asked for the names to help out. Didn’t realize I received the wrong order. Correct first name. So I had to come back and return the incorrect order for the correct one. While at the time it seemed to feel like forever, the return went great, I was told “sorry and we appreciate your patience”. The employees are amazing, friendly and very helpful. Even snagged a new item, due to the wonderful girl working, explained the effects and that was awesome. Will continue to go to Curaleaf! Everyone should stop in!read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
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