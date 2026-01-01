Dispensaries with senior discounts in Flagstaff, Arizona
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- RECStory Cannabis - Williams30.3 mi away
I was incredibly disappointed to find out you closed out of nowhere. A heads up to your many patrons would have been great. Such a shame, another weed store gone. You guys had fantastic bud tenders, a great manager, so I’m guessing you had crappy corporate owners. I hope someone picks up where story left off because there’s plenty of 4-20 business available in the Williams-Ash Fork area. A lot of us medical patients have a tough time driving an hour to Flagstaff or over an hour to Prescott Valley.read full review
- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins95.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECThe Mint Cannabis - Bell Rd (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup in under 30 mins109.7 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the Mint on bell! I’m a single mom so smoke on a budget and always try for the 1/1 ounce of shake on paydays! They always have them available, and tonight, compared to other Dispo’s near me, they had a better price then any others for a higher level of THC too! There’s never extra fees tacked on either like at some of the other Dispo’s. In fact I had an estimated total of $40 tonight for my ounce and grabbed $60 just in case of taxes etc. imagine my delight when it was on sale for 2 for $29 and came out to less then $40 total out the door! Love how quick they are, love that it’s ready so I can skip the wait and love the little extra surprises like a discount I wasn’t even expecting! I totally recommend my go to Dispo! You cannot go wrong there!read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins111.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Cave Creek (Med/Rec)199 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins112.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I really enjoy shopping at JARS on Cave Creek because they have the best deals around the valley, and they are very nice and kind to everybody. It's a great place and a number one place to spend time and enjoy the best place in the east valley. When it comes to a number one, dispensary for me like jars on cave creek, I definitely recommend it for everybody.read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins113.5 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins115.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
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