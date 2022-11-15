Dispensaries with parking on-site in Flagstaff, Arizona
Frequently asked questions
The only place to buy recreational weed in Flagstaff is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.
The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Flagstaff.
Yes, many dispensaries in Flagstaff offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Flagstaff dispensary.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Flagstaff since it has been legalized for adult use.
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Flagstaff is at a private residence.
Yes, there are 3 weed dispensaries in Flagstaff, Arizona.
To buy recreational weed in Arizona you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.