Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Flagstaff? The only place to buy recreational weed in Flagstaff is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

What is the easiest way to get weed in Flagstaff? The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Flagstaff.

Can you order weed online in Flagstaff? Yes, many dispensaries in Flagstaff offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Flagstaff dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Flagstaff? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Flagstaff since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Flagstaff? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Flagstaff is at a private residence.

Are there weed dispensaries in Flagstaff, Arizona? Yes, there are 3 weed dispensaries in Flagstaff, Arizona.