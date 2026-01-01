Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Fountain Hills, Arizona
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Arcadia52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Five stars for Trader Joe's. I am truly a delighted and very satisfied patron after my recent visit. The quality of their plants continues to impress me. The orchids are consistently vibrant, healthy, and remarkably long-lasting. They bring such elegance and freshness into my home and maintain their blooms far longer than expected. I also purchased a rosary succulent that is beautifully full and thriving — clearly well cared for and thoughtfully sourced. Beyond the products themselves, I deeply appreciate being able to see and thoughtfully select items in person again. Having merchandise displayed where customers can comfortably view and choose what best suits their needs makes a meaningful difference. That simple return to normalcy enhances the entire shopping experience. What truly elevated my visit, however, was the exceptional customer service provided by Budtenders Sarah and Elsie. Both were professional, knowledgeable, and genuinely attentive. They took the time to answer my questions thoroughly and offered thoughtful recommendations without any sense of pressure. Their patience and warmth created an atmosphere that felt welcoming and respectful. It is rare to encounter a team that balances efficiency with such authentic care for their customers. Sarah and Elsie exemplify outstanding service, and their dedication reflects wonderfully on the store as a whole. I left feeling confident in my purchases, appreciated as a customer, and genuinely impressed. Experiences like this are why I continue to return and happily recommend this location to others.read full review
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- MED & RECCuraleaf - Scottsdale27 dealsPickup in under 30 mins10.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Seb is the MAN!!! I love this place way too much. Just moved here from Texas & now this Curaleaf is my new home!!! Everyone rocks - especially Sebastian. He helps me out with literally anything I need, always makes an effort to see how I am, and always puts me in a good mood!! Kirby also rocks. Really awesome music too. Love these guysread full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mesa (Med/Rec)196 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins15.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the friendly staff. The BLK man that greets you and checks your ID is always smiling and efficient. Very helpful when ur first arriving! As you proceed to the correct line. The facility has the best music vibes around!! I recommend doing the pre order online. It speeds the process and makes things flow smoothly!! Thank You Jarsread full review
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.3 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Cave Creek (Med/Rec)199 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins18.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I really enjoy shopping at JARS on Cave Creek because they have the best deals around the valley, and they are very nice and kind to everybody. It's a great place and a number one place to spend time and enjoy the best place in the east valley. When it comes to a number one, dispensary for me like jars on cave creek, I definitely recommend it for everybody.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
- MED & RECPonderosa Dispensary - Chandler50 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I gave you guys a five star review because I like your store and you have good products however I’ve been working to try and get my $10 off for the last month and a half and now all of a sudden my points are gone and they were never redeemed. It’s only $10 so it’s not the end of the world but I think it really sucks because I was hoping to save $10 today.read full review
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