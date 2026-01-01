Pet friendly dispensaries in Fountain Hills, Arizona
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- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.3 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECPonderosa Dispensary - Chandler50 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I gave you guys a five star review because I like your store and you have good products however I’ve been working to try and get my $10 off for the last month and a half and now all of a sudden my points are gone and they were never redeemed. It’s only $10 so it’s not the end of the world but I think it really sucks because I was hoping to save $10 today.read full review
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
- MED & RECANC - Arizona Natural Concepts (Med/Rec)23.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Budtender was awesome (Char) and got me some amazing flower to try with my bogo (super lemon haze was FIRE) also went looking around the whole store for rso (which they have like 4 brands!!) really love the vibes and everyone in there said hi and smiled when I walked in. Super chill, definitely a good place to try!read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins31.8 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.7 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
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