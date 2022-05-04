Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Glendale, Arizona
Frequently asked questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in Glendale, AZ for medical and recreational use.
The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Glendale.
The only place to legally buy medical marijuana in Glendale is at a licensed medical dispensary.
The only place to legally buy recreational marijuana in Glendale is at a licensed recreational dispensary.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Glendale, although you may still apply for one.
Yes, you can order weed online from Glendale dispensaries at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.