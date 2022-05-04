Yes, marijuana is legal in Glendale, AZ for medical and recreational use.

The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Glendale .

The only place to legally buy medical marijuana in Glendale is at a licensed medical dispensary .

The only place to legally buy recreational marijuana in Glendale is at a licensed recreational dispensary .

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Glendale?

No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Glendale, although you may still apply for one.