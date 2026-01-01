Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Lake Havasu City, Arizona
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- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins122.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins129.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins132.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins135.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
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