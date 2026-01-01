Pet friendly dispensaries in Lake Havasu City, Arizona
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- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins121.6 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins122.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins130.5 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins130.8 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins143.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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