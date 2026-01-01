Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Maricopa, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 470
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECSol Flower - Tempe - McClintock (MED/REC)27.8 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
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