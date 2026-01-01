Dispensaries with industry discounts in Maricopa, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 275
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Arcadia52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Five stars for Trader Joe's. I am truly a delighted and very satisfied patron after my recent visit. The quality of their plants continues to impress me. The orchids are consistently vibrant, healthy, and remarkably long-lasting. They bring such elegance and freshness into my home and maintain their blooms far longer than expected. I also purchased a rosary succulent that is beautifully full and thriving — clearly well cared for and thoughtfully sourced. Beyond the products themselves, I deeply appreciate being able to see and thoughtfully select items in person again. Having merchandise displayed where customers can comfortably view and choose what best suits their needs makes a meaningful difference. That simple return to normalcy enhances the entire shopping experience. What truly elevated my visit, however, was the exceptional customer service provided by Budtenders Sarah and Elsie. Both were professional, knowledgeable, and genuinely attentive. They took the time to answer my questions thoroughly and offered thoughtful recommendations without any sense of pressure. Their patience and warmth created an atmosphere that felt welcoming and respectful. It is rare to encounter a team that balances efficiency with such authentic care for their customers. Sarah and Elsie exemplify outstanding service, and their dedication reflects wonderfully on the store as a whole. I left feeling confident in my purchases, appreciated as a customer, and genuinely impressed. Experiences like this are why I continue to return and happily recommend this location to others.read full review
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