Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Maricopa, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 999
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
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- MED & RECPonderosa Dispensary - Chandler50 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.8 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I gave you guys a five star review because I like your store and you have good products however I’ve been working to try and get my $10 off for the last month and a half and now all of a sudden my points are gone and they were never redeemed. It’s only $10 so it’s not the end of the world but I think it really sucks because I was hoping to save $10 today.read full review
- MEDThe Mint Café - Tempe22.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mesa (Med/Rec)196 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins28.5 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the friendly staff. The BLK man that greets you and checks your ID is always smiling and efficient. Very helpful when ur first arriving! As you proceed to the correct line. The facility has the best music vibes around!! I recommend doing the pre order online. It speeds the process and makes things flow smoothly!! Thank You Jarsread full review
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