Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maricopa, Arizona
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- MEDThe Mint Café - Tempe22.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
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