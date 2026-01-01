Black-owned dispensaries in Maricopa, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 46
All Dispensary results
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup367.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery342.5 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- MED & RECFlower & Leaf (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)365.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I recently visited flower and leaf and was thoroughly impressed. The staff were incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, taking the time to understand my needs and make recommendations. The store itself was clean, well-organized, and had a great selection of high-quality products. I appreciated the emphasis on customer service and the overall positive atmosphere. I will definitely be returning in the future.read full review
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