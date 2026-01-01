Veteran-owned dispensaries in Maricopa, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 51
All Dispensary results
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins274.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECCannabis21+250.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I placed an online order and I came in a little early due to finishing errands early. Natalie, Cassandra, and Karri were incredibly helpful and got my order gathered and even let me know I had a promo for an extra cart! I was in and out in less than 5 minutes and the staff was incredibly helpful and friendly!read full review
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley296.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECMedcare Farms308.7 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- MED & RECGreenGoNM312.0 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- Quality Life Inc313.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery342.5 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
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