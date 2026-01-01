Woman-owned dispensaries in Maricopa, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 177
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECBest Dispensary (Med/Rec)33.1 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins260.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup289.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins300.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup339.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
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