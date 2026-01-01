Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Maricopa, Arizona
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- MED & RECHarvest - Scottsdale - Natural Selections39.7 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
- MED & RECPerfect Union - San Diego18 dealsPickup289.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Long time Wellgreens customer who just found this place today. Excellent service and the website is easy to use and order from. Far easier to get to as opposed to Wellgreens and closer This is my new cannabis store and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting quality product and excellent customer service.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup300.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup339.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECJust Jane - Juan Tabo4 dealsDeliveryPickup346.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
- MED & RECMMD - Long BeachDeliveryPickup357.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
First time visit I was impressed. I came with one product in mind. Alejandro (Alex) suggested another after a brief conversation with me. I'm so glad he did, a great tip. The entire staff was friendly from the receptionist to the bud tender. Even the security guards didn't look like they were having a bad day as most do.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup359.2 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup359.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
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