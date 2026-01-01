Dispensaries with birthday discounts in New River, Arizona
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- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
- MED & RECThe Mint Cannabis - Bell Rd (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.9 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the Mint on bell! I’m a single mom so smoke on a budget and always try for the 1/1 ounce of shake on paydays! They always have them available, and tonight, compared to other Dispo’s near me, they had a better price then any others for a higher level of THC too! There’s never extra fees tacked on either like at some of the other Dispo’s. In fact I had an estimated total of $40 tonight for my ounce and grabbed $60 just in case of taxes etc. imagine my delight when it was on sale for 2 for $29 and came out to less then $40 total out the door! Love how quick they are, love that it’s ready so I can skip the wait and love the little extra surprises like a discount I wasn’t even expecting! I totally recommend my go to Dispo! You cannot go wrong there!read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins20.8 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.2 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Arcadia52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Five stars for Trader Joe's. I am truly a delighted and very satisfied patron after my recent visit. The quality of their plants continues to impress me. The orchids are consistently vibrant, healthy, and remarkably long-lasting. They bring such elegance and freshness into my home and maintain their blooms far longer than expected. I also purchased a rosary succulent that is beautifully full and thriving — clearly well cared for and thoughtfully sourced. Beyond the products themselves, I deeply appreciate being able to see and thoughtfully select items in person again. Having merchandise displayed where customers can comfortably view and choose what best suits their needs makes a meaningful difference. That simple return to normalcy enhances the entire shopping experience. What truly elevated my visit, however, was the exceptional customer service provided by Budtenders Sarah and Elsie. Both were professional, knowledgeable, and genuinely attentive. They took the time to answer my questions thoroughly and offered thoughtful recommendations without any sense of pressure. Their patience and warmth created an atmosphere that felt welcoming and respectful. It is rare to encounter a team that balances efficiency with such authentic care for their customers. Sarah and Elsie exemplify outstanding service, and their dedication reflects wonderfully on the store as a whole. I left feeling confident in my purchases, appreciated as a customer, and genuinely impressed. Experiences like this are why I continue to return and happily recommend this location to others.read full review
- MED & RECANC - Arizona Natural Concepts (Med/Rec)9.2 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Budtender was awesome (Char) and got me some amazing flower to try with my bogo (super lemon haze was FIRE) also went looking around the whole store for rso (which they have like 4 brands!!) really love the vibes and everyone in there said hi and smiled when I walked in. Super chill, definitely a good place to try!read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins30.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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