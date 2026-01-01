Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Patagonia, Arizona
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- RECPonderosa Dispensary - Tucson (REC ONLY)49 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I absolutely love coming to this dispensary, especially in the evening or at night cause nobody is there. I’m in and out quick. It’s simple and easy. Everyone really knows what they’re talking about that works there too so I have full confidence when I walk through the doors that I will get the experience I want.read full review
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins135.6 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park244.8 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup340.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECJust Jane - Juan Tabo4 dealsDeliveryPickup347.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
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