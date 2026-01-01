Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Patagonia, Arizona
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- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park244.8 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup340.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup400.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECSmokal Smoke LLC - SocorroPickup in under 30 mins283.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love this store and the people are amazing and helpful, mostly. They also have great prices and products and, overall they are very knowledgeable about their products. Only have had a problem a few times.!! I recommend them to anyone who wants a great product, deal and service and, prices.read full review
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical237.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- RECWeedSnacks Dispensary341.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- RECStoned Ape343.1 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
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