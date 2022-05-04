Drive-thru dispensaries in Peoria, Arizona
Frequently asked questions
Yes, cannabis is legal in Peoria, Arizona for medical and recreational use.
There are over 60 marijuana dispensaries in Peoria, AZ.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Peoria, AZ because any adult 21 years old or older can buy weed legally from a recreational dispensary.
No, dispensaries in Peoria, AZ do not accept credit cards.