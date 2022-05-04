Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is cannabis legal in Peoria, Arizona? Yes, cannabis is legal in Peoria, Arizona for medical and recreational use.

How many marijuana dispensaries are in Peoria, AZ? There are over 60 marijuana dispensaries in Peoria, AZ.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Peoria, AZ? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Peoria, AZ because any adult 21 years old or older can buy weed legally from a recreational dispensary.